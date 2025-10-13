 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin O’Connell not ready to announce Week 7 starter at QB

  
Published October 13, 2025 03:01 PM

Who will start at quarterback when the Vikings play the Eagles in Week 7?

If head coach Kevin O’Connell knows the answer, he’s not yet telling the public.

In his Monday press conference coming off a Week 6 bye, O’Connell told reporters that he isn’t ready to project where the team will be at the end of the week. Both J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Carson Wentz (left shoulder) are still returning from injury.

“Very excited to get him back officially practicing,” O’Connell said of McCarthy. “I don’t necessarily want to put a percent age on where I Think he’s at health-wise and I think this week will be massive for our whole team, but just to see J.J. back out there, getting reps, and working through the process of building that foundation back up. And we got off to a really good start last week, I was very fortunate to get that time with him.”

While Wentz is dealing with a left shoulder injury suffered during the win in London over the Browns, O’Connell noted that Wentz will practice this week. While he was sore after the game, Wentz has progressed to a point where he can participate since the bye.

Minnesota’s first participation report of the week will be released on Wednesday.