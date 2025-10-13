Kevin O’Connell not ready to announce Week 7 starter at QB

Who will start at quarterback when the Vikings play the Eagles in Week 7?

If head coach Kevin O’Connell knows the answer, he’s not yet telling the public.

In his Monday press conference coming off a Week 6 bye, O’Connell told reporters that he isn’t ready to project where the team will be at the end of the week. Both J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and Carson Wentz (left shoulder) are still returning from injury.

“Very excited to get him back officially practicing,” O’Connell said of McCarthy. “I don’t necessarily want to put a percent age on where I Think he’s at health-wise and I think this week will be massive for our whole team, but just to see J.J. back out there, getting reps, and working through the process of building that foundation back up. And we got off to a really good start last week, I was very fortunate to get that time with him.”

While Wentz is dealing with a left shoulder injury suffered during the win in London over the Browns, O’Connell noted that Wentz will practice this week. While he was sore after the game, Wentz has progressed to a point where he can participate since the bye.

Minnesota’s first participation report of the week will be released on Wednesday.