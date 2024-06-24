 Skip navigation
Case Keenum on Stefon Diggs: “He hasn’t lost a step”

  
Published June 24, 2024 08:20 AM

It’s been more than six years since Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs connected on the Minneapolis Miracle. They had one more game together as Vikings teammates, overlapped for a year in Buffalo, and are reunited again in Houston.

Keenum, speaking at a youth football camp, recently gave a glowing endorsement of his past-and-present teammate.

“Yeah, it’s really cool to get back out there and see Stefon on the practice field and to watch him absolutely do some dirty things on some routes that I haven’t seen anybody be able to do,” Keenum said, via KPRC 2. “He’s a dynamic player and he hasn’t lost a step. If anything, he has gotten more savviness and can put some extra sauce on some routes when he needs to and win. He’s done a great job of continuing to build his craft and work his tools, his tool set, and I’m excited to see what he can do in the fall.”

There’s still a story to be told about what went wrong in Buffalo. Keenum was on the team during the home playoff loss to the Bengals, when Diggs showed frustration on the sidelines. Last year, when everything came to a head, Keenum was gone.

Still, with two prior seasons as a Diggs teammate, Keenum surely knows what makes him tick. He can be a great resource for the coaching staff and quarterback C.J. Stroud regarding what it takes to get the most out of him.