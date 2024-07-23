CB Jerry Jacobs set to visit Panthers

The Panthers are set to host a visit with an experienced free agent cornerback this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jerry Jacobs is scheduled to meet with the team. Jacobs visited with the Falcons, Vikings, and Jaguars during the offseason.

Jacobs signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2021 and started 29 of the 40 games he played with the team over the last three years. Twelve of those starts came last season, but Jacobs ended the year on injured reserve and did not appear in the postseason.

Jacobs had 131 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his time in Detroit.

The Panthers currently have Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, and Troy Hill at the top of their cornerback group.