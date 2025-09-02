 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CB Trevon Diggs remains a full participant, while DT Perrion Winfrey is out again

  
Published September 2, 2025 04:14 PM

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs remained a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, putting him on track to play Thursday’s season opener at Philadelphia.

Diggs has made it through a full week of practice after previously not having practiced or played with teammates since Dec. 9 when he injured his left knee. That ended Diggs’ 2024 season after 11 games. He played only two games in 2023 before tearing his left ACL during a Week 3 practice.

Diggs’ 2025 season was in doubt when he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee Jan. 23. The surgery transplants pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

The only player the Cowboys might not have available Thursday night is defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who remained out of practice Tuesday with a back issue.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) again were full participants.