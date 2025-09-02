CB Trevon Diggs remains a full participant, while DT Perrion Winfrey is out again

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs remained a full participant in Tuesday’s practice, putting him on track to play Thursday’s season opener at Philadelphia.

Diggs has made it through a full week of practice after previously not having practiced or played with teammates since Dec. 9 when he injured his left knee. That ended Diggs’ 2024 season after 11 games. He played only two games in 2023 before tearing his left ACL during a Week 3 practice.

Diggs’ 2025 season was in doubt when he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on his left knee Jan. 23. The surgery transplants pieces of bone tissue into the joint to stimulate growth.

The only player the Cowboys might not have available Thursday night is defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who remained out of practice Tuesday with a back issue.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (knee) and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) again were full participants.