Cedric Tillman injures leg at Browns practice

Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman had to leave Friday’s practice with an injury.

Reporters at the session noted that Tillman went down after jumping to try for a high pass from Joe Flacco in the end zone at training camp. Tillman left the field with trainers after the play and did not return.

The Browns said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that Tillman suffered a lower left leg injury. They did not share any other details about the injury or how it would impact Tillman’s availability for future practices.

Tillman was a 2023 third-round pick in Cleveland. He had 50 catches for 563 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons.