CeeDee Lamb learning from “smartest DB I’ve ever lined up against,” Stephon Gilmore

  
Published August 5, 2023 07:40 AM

The Cowboys traded for cornerback Stephon Gilmore in March in the hopes that he would make their defense better. But he’s also making their offense better.

That’s the word from Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who says Gilmore’s mental approach is so impressive that the wide receivers are learning from it.

“He’s the smartest defensive back that I’ve ever lined up against. He knows certain routes off of my alignment, and it sucks. It’s really chess with him. You’re not just running a route, and that’s making me better,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “On the walk-through reps, he’ll tell me what he’s thinking, just off my alignment. . . . Just picking his brain. It’s tough going against him, but I like it.”

The 32-year-old Gilmore is on his fifth NFL team and on the down side of his career, but the Cowboys are seeing the benefits of having a trusty old veteran around.