nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
CeeDee Lamb was penalized for sideline interference after collision with official

  
Published August 10, 2025 07:55 AM

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t play in Saturday’s game against the Rams, but he did draw a penalty.

Lamb stepped onto the white paint on the sideline while prematurely celebrating a deep pass from quarterback Joe Milton to wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and got run into by side judge Anthony Jeffries as he followed the play. The pass wound up being incomplete, but there was a defensive pass interference flag that would have given Dallas 51 yards if not for an unsportsmanlike conduct foul on Lamb.

Referee Alex Moore told pool reporter Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times that it is an “automatic foul” when there’s contact between an official and someone on the white line.

“It’s more of a rare situation,” Moore said. “Normally we don’t have anybody standing that deep into the restricted area, or that type of forceful contact. So, it is a rare occurrence, but it does happen from time to time.”

It was one of 11 Cowboys penalties on the night and head coach Brian Schottenheimer said everyone has to be more disciplined in the future.

“We have to be better than that,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “CeeDee knows better, we know better, but the discipline on our part, we’re fine with the combative penalties. But we don’t line up onsides, they warned us a couple times, we have to do a better job of coaching and playing.”

The Cowboys return to action next Saturday and we’ll see if Lamb gets a chance to impact the game from the field in that one.