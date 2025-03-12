 Skip navigation
Chargers agree to terms with Denzel Perryman

  
Published March 12, 2025 06:58 PM

Linebacker Denzel Perryman’s second stint with the Chargers will extend to a second season.

The Chargers announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to a new deal with the veteran. Perryman spent his first six seasons with the club after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and then returned to the team last year.

Perryman had 55 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in 11 games last season. He has 717 tackles, 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, 14 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over his entire career.

The Chargers have also agreed to deals with edge rusher Khalil Mack, running back Najee Harris, cornerback Donte Jackson, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, linebacker Troy Dye, defensive tackle Teair Tart, punter JK Scott, cornerback Elijah Molden, center Bradley Bozeman, and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste this week.