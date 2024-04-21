Chargers are the betting favorites to draft Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan RB Blake Corum

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh would love to draft his Michigan running back Blake Corum, if the betting odds are to be believed.

The Chargers are the favorites to draft Corum, with +190 odds that they’ll take him at DraftKings.

Two new running backs have already arrived on the Chargers this season, with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards signing in free agency. But that doesn’t mean that they wouldn’t draft another, as Harbaugh favors the kind of offense that will have plenty of carries to go around.

After the Chargers, the team with the next-shortest odds to draft Corum is the Giants at +330. They’re followed by the Cowboys at +750, Vikings at +850, and Bengals, Ravens and Raiders all at +1200.