Chargers assistant defensive line coach Will Tukuafu steps down

A member of the Chargers’ coaching staff has departed the franchise.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, assistant defensive line coach Will Tukuafu has stepped down for personal reasons.

Tukuafu, 41, played under head coach Jim Harbaugh with the 49ers. Harbaugh brought him on staff last year when he was hired with Los Angeles. Tukuafu was previously a defensive quality control coach for the Seahawks, the other team he played for professionally.

Popper notes the Chargers have hired former Colorado State assistant Chuka Ndulue as an Alex G. Spanos coaching fellow.

Playing in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, July 31, the Chargers began their training camp this week.