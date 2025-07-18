 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers assistant defensive line coach Will Tukuafu steps down

  
Published July 18, 2025 04:41 PM

A member of the Chargers’ coaching staff has departed the franchise.

Via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, assistant defensive line coach Will Tukuafu has stepped down for personal reasons.

Tukuafu, 41, played under head coach Jim Harbaugh with the 49ers. Harbaugh brought him on staff last year when he was hired with Los Angeles. Tukuafu was previously a defensive quality control coach for the Seahawks, the other team he played for professionally.

Popper notes the Chargers have hired former Colorado State assistant Chuka Ndulue as an Alex G. Spanos coaching fellow.

Playing in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, July 31, the Chargers began their training camp this week.