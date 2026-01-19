Chargers complete interview with Arthur Smith for OC job

The Chargers have completed an interview with Arthur Smith for their vacant offensive coordinator job, the team announced Monday.

Smith served as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

He also had an interview with the Lions for their offensive coordinator position and is on the list of candidates for the head coaching jobs of the Titans and Cardinals.

Smith, 43, served as the Falcons’ head coach for three seasons. Atlanta went 7-10 in each of Smith’s years as the club’s head coach.

He spent most of his coaching career with the Titans, having been with the franchise from 2011-20. He began as a quality control coach and worked his way up to becoming offensive coordinator in 2019. Tennessee went to the AFC Championship Game in Smith’s first year calling the team’s offensive plays.

The Chargers also have interviewed or scheduled interviews with Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, former Titans head coach Brian Callahan, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Chargers quarterbacks coach Shane Day and former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.