Chargers elevate TE Stephen Anderson, DL Christopher Hinton

The Chargers elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football.

Anderson has played 80 games with 12 starts with the Texans, Chargers and Cardinals. He has totaled 63 receptions for 715 yards and three touchdowns.

In two games this season, Anderson has played four offensive snaps and 33 on special teams.

Hinton, a fifth-year player, appeared in five games with the Chargers last season, including the playoffs. He has spent time on the active roster and practice squad this season with the team.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Hinton also has spent time with the Giants, Dolphins and Falcons.