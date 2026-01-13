 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers fire offensive coordinator Greg Roman

  
Published January 13, 2026 01:33 PM

The Chargers will have a different look on offense in 2026.

Los Angeles has fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the team announced on Tuesday.

Roman, 53, was hired in the role in 2024 when Jim Harbaugh returned to the league to coach the Chargers. Roman was previously Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with San Francisco from 2011-2014.

Los Angeles finished the season No. 12 in total yards and No. 20 in points scored. The club dealt with several injuries, particularly along the offensive line. But Los Angeles managed just 207 total yards in Sunday’s 16-3 wild card loss to the Patriots, which likely hastened the need for change.

Roman has also worked for Harbaugh’s brother, John, with the Ravens. He was the club’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2022, helping Lamar Jackson win his first MVP award.

Roman served as the Bills offensive coordinator from 2015-2016.

Additionally, the Chargers have fired offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

Los Angeles is likely to have two new coordinators in 2026, as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is primed to land a head coaching job in this cycle.