Chargers fire offensive coordinator Greg Roman

The Chargers will have a different look on offense in 2026.

Los Angeles has fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the team announced on Tuesday.

Roman, 53, was hired in the role in 2024 when Jim Harbaugh returned to the league to coach the Chargers. Roman was previously Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with San Francisco from 2011-2014.

Los Angeles finished the season No. 12 in total yards and No. 20 in points scored. The club dealt with several injuries, particularly along the offensive line. But Los Angeles managed just 207 total yards in Sunday’s 16-3 wild card loss to the Patriots, which likely hastened the need for change.

Roman has also worked for Harbaugh’s brother, John, with the Ravens. He was the club’s offensive coordinator from 2019-2022, helping Lamar Jackson win his first MVP award.

Roman served as the Bills offensive coordinator from 2015-2016.

Additionally, the Chargers have fired offensive line coach Mike Devlin.

Los Angeles is likely to have two new coordinators in 2026, as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is primed to land a head coaching job in this cycle.