Chargers plan to work on extensions for Derwin James, Tuli Tuipulotu after draft

Safety Derwin James is heading into his ninth NFL season and the Chargers hope it isn’t his final one in their uniform.

James is entering the last year of the four-year extension he signed with the team in 2022 and General Manager Joe Hortiz said at a Thursday press conference that the team plans to step up talks on a new deal after the draft. James has a base salary of $14.5 million for the coming season.

James was a second-team All-Pro after recording 94 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 2025.

Hortiz said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, that the team also plans to engage edge rusher Tuli Tuipulato in extension talks. The 2023 second-round pick had a career-high 13 sacks last season after posting 13 sacks over his first two seasons.