Top News

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Chargers restructure Keenan Allen, Mike Williams contracts

  
Published March 9, 2023 02:29 AM
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create cap space. The move will increase Allen’s cap number for 2024, which will set up some decisions about the wideout’s future for next offseason.

The report also indicates that the Chargers have restructured wide receiver Mike Williams’ deal. The two moves have opened up $14.3775 million in cap space for Los Angeles.

Williams is also signed through 2024 and both wideouts will now have cap numbers north of $30 million next year.