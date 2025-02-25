 Skip navigation
Chargers set to hire Kirk Campbell as an offensive assistant

  
Published February 25, 2025 05:16 AM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh brought some coaches with him from Michigan when he returned to the NFL last year and there’s set to be another one joining the staff in 2025.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are set to hire Kirk Campbell as an offensive assistant.

Campbell was part of Harbaugh’s staff as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for the head coach’s final two seasons in Ann Arbor. Campbell moved up to serve as offensive coordinator under Sherrone Moore last season.

Campbell has also coached at Penn State and Old Dominion, but his job with the Chargers will be his first foray into the NFL.