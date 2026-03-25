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Chargers sign OL Kayode Awosika

  
Published March 25, 2026 03:29 PM

The Chargers have added some depth for their offensive line.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Kayode Awosika.

Awosika, 27, spent the last four seasons with the Lions. He appeared in 13 games with four starts for the club last season, on the field for 35 percent of offensive snaps and 18 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Awosika entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of the University at Buffalo in 2021. He’s played 50 games with 11 starts for the Eagles and Lions in his career.