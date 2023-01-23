 Skip navigation
Chargers slated to interview Luke Steckel for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 23, 2023 06:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms perform a post mortem on the Chargers' spectacular collapse against the Jaguars and its ripple effect on the franchise.

The Chargers’ list of candidates to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator is starting to take shape.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is scheduled to interview Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel this week. They are also slated to interview Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and they’ve requested an interview with Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson.

Steckel, who is the son of longtime NFL assistant Les Steckel, has been on the Titans staff since 2013 and he’s spent the last two seasons as the tight ends coach.

The Titans are also looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Todd Downing at the end of the regular season. It’s unclear if a promotion in Tennessee is a possibility for Steckel.