Chargers to open Joshua Palmer’s 21-day practice window

The Chargers are getting some help at receiver back at practice.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Los Angeles is designating Joshua Palmer for return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.

Palmer has been sidelined by a knee injury. He was placed on IR on Nov. 6.

In his third season, Palmer has 23 catches for 377 yards in seven games. Despite missing the last month, he’s still second on the team in receiving yards.