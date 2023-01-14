 Skip navigation
Top News
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chargers up 17-0 after third Trevor Lawrence interception

  
Published January 14, 2023 04:01 PM
nbc_snf_ekelertdq1_230114
January 14, 2023 08:26 PM
Austin Ekeler wastes no time in the Wild Card round before catching a pass from Justin Herbert and finding the gap to sprint into the end zone, putting the Chargers up 7-0.

Trevor Lawrence’s playoff debut has gone from bad to worse.

The Jaguars quarterback threw an interception on his first throw of Saturday night’s game against the Chargers and he threw two more before the first quarter was over. Austin Ekeler scored touchdowns after the first and third of those interceptions and the Chargers are up 17-0 as a result.

Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel had the second and third interceptions of Lawrence and both came with some reason for Jaguars fans to gripe. Samuel appeared to commit illegal contact on the first interception and officials picked up a flag for pass interference on Samuel a couple of plays before the second one.

Lawrence had never thrown a first quarter interception before Saturday, so the first 15 minutes came as a shock. Jaguars fans can only hope that he’s gotten all the bad stuff out of his system heading into the final 45 minutes of action.