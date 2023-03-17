 Skip navigation
Chargers will re-sign JK Scott

  
Published March 17, 2023 01:10 PM
The Chargers are bringing back their punter.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have agreed to a new contract with JK Scott. It’s a two-year deal worth $4 million.

Scott signed with the Chargers last March and averaged 43.6 yards per kick in the regular season. Scott dropped 28 of his 73 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line.

Scott was a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Packers and spent three years in Green Bay. He appeared in one game for the Jaguars in 2021 before moving on to the Chargers.

The Chargers have kicker Cameron Dicker and long snapper Josh Harris under contract, so all members of their kicking operation are under contract for 2023.