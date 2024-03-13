Chargers release Mike Williams

The future of several Chargers stars were up in the air heading into the start of the 2024 league year and one of them has been settled.

According to multiple reports, the Chargers are releasing wide receiver Mike Williams. The move will clear $20 million of cap space and help the Chargers get under the cap for the start of the league year.

Williams was limited to three games during the 2023 season because of a torn ACL, but he’s been a productive receiver when healthy throughout his seven seasons with the team. That should lead to a market for him even as he comes off the injury, but Rapoport notes that the Chargers will be open to a return if it should work out in the future.

There has also been speculation about moves involving Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack, but, for now, Williams is the only one on his way out in Los Angeles.

UPDATE 2:22 p.m. ET: The Chargers announced the move.