Chargers will unveil new alternate uniforms in July

  
Published June 17, 2025 01:11 PM

The Chargers are adding a new look for the 2025 season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they will unveil new alternate uniforms on July 15. They released a teaser video to accompany the announcement, but revealed no details about what their new look will be.

“We’ve always considered ourselves to be leaders in the uniform space,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “We take pride in the fact that the Chargers are widely considered to have the best uniforms in the NFL; some even argue in all of sports,” Spanos added. “One of the main reasons for that is our continued push to evolve, authentically, with every opportunity. That’s what this is about.”

The Chargers’ current primary uniform features a white helmet with either a powder blue or white jersey. Current alternates include navy and royal blue uniforms with helmet decals to match.