Chargers won’t play their starters in final preseason game

Jim Harbaugh and Trey Lance return to San Francisco on Saturday night for the final preseason game. Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011-14, and the 49ers made Lance the third overall pick in 2021, and he was there for two seasons.

Harbaugh announced Thursday that his starters will not play in the preseason finale.

Justin Herbert played in the preseason for the first time in his career last week, seeing eight snaps. This week, Lance gets his second start of the preseason.

He has played 120 snaps this preseason, completing 27 of 49 passes for 296 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Harbaugh said Lance will play one to two series before Taylor Heinicke will get the same. DJ Uiagalelei will finish the game.

Lance said he will approach his return to San Francisco the same way he approached the team’s other three preseason games.

“Just trying to build on it, build on what we’ve done these first three and come out with the win,” Lance said.