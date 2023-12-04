Charvarius Ward: It’s hard for defenses to match up with our offensive weapons

The 49ers went three and out on their first two possessions on Sunday in Philadelphia, but any thought that the Eagles were going to shut them down ended right there.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk caught a touchdown on the next drive and the 49ers scored touchdowns on their next five possessions as well. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored three times, Christian McCaffrey ran for a score, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings joined Aiyuk and Samuel with touchdown catches from Brock Purdy in an overwhelming performance by the offense.

After the 42-19 win, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward sounded quite happy about not having to line up against his offensive teammates.

“Those boys, they dogs. They really dogs,” Ward said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So I feel like it’s hard for any defense to match up with this offense. We got too many weapons, I think. A lot of weapons.”

Defensive end Nick Bosa said that he’s “never had this much confidence in the offense” and Sunday’s game makes it easy to understand why everyone around the 49ers is feeling so good about what they can do with the ball in their hands.