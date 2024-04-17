Chase Brown has invested in his health as he prepares for a bigger role in Cincinnati

As a rookie last season, Bengals running back Chase Brown was a backup to Joe Mixon and finished the season with just 44 carries for 179 yards and no touchdowns. With Mixon now in Houston, Brown expects a bigger workload in 2024 -- and he has spent the offseason getting his body ready.

Brown, who is competing with Zack Moss to be the Bengals’ starting running back, said he is investing in himself by hiring professionals to help him take care of his body.

“I have a lot of people now around me to help keep my body in shape,” Brown said, via Bengals.com. “I learned so much from last season and I’m taking that knowledge and doubling it in year two. I’m going to have a trainer with me and have a physical therapist and masseur come over to my house a few times a week. It’s investing in the craft, investing in my body. I think that’s where people are wrong, a little bit [in the offseason]. They focus a little too much on the extracurriculars, travel, all that.”

Brown showed in college that he could handle a very big workload, carrying 328 times for 1,643 yards during his senior season at Illinois. It’s probably safe to say he won’t get that big a workload in Cincinnati this season, but he’ll be ready for everything the Bengals give him.