Chase Claypool day-to-day with toe injury, S Mike Edwards week-to-week with hamstring

The Bills have a few injury concerns in the early portion of training camp, but at this point, none of them sound like they’ll be extended absences.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Sean McDermott said that receiver Chase Claypool is day-to-day with a toe injury, safety Mike Edwards is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, and offensive lineman Mike Edwards is in concussion protocol.

Chris Brown of the team’s website noted the safety Edwards suffered his injury during one-on-one drills late in Sunday’s practice.

While running back James Cook was excused from practice on Sunday, he’s back and is set to practice on Monday.

McDermott also said veteran defensive players Von Miller, Matt Milano, and Taron Johnson will all have a veteran’s rest day.