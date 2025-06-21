 Skip navigation
Caleb Williams on Green Bay fans: “They suck”

  
Published June 21, 2025 01:20 PM

It didn’t take Bears quarterback Caleb Williams long to decide he hates Packers fans just like generations of Bears before him.

Williams said at Fanatics Fest that when it comes to negative experiences with fans, it was the fans in Green Bay who stand out from his rookie year.

“Probably Green Bay,” Williams said. “I mean, they suck. After the game, after we won at Lambeau — 1-0 at Lambeau — we tried to do the Lambeau Leap, tried to jump into the crowd where our fans were. [Packers fans] just started throwing everything at you, push you off. The Lambeau Leap, it’s a real leap. It’s not a little baby jump, you actually have to high jump, basically. And they’re pushing you, pushing your face.”

By winning at Lambeau Field in Week 18, Williams salvaged a good conclusion to a disappointing rookie season. He’ll be back at Lambeau in Week 14 this season, when he’ll be motivated to run his record in Green Bay to 2-0. And where he’s just given the fans in Green Bay some extra motivation to tell him he sucks.