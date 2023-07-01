Chase Claypool expects “night and day difference” from last year

Wide receiver Chase Claypool’s time with the Bears in 2022 wasn’t terribly successful, but he thinks things are heading in a better direction in 2023.

Claypool only had 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games after joining the Bears in a trade with the Steelers and there was a report this offseason that the team has not been happy with the way Claypool has been working. During a visit to the United Kingdom this week, Claypool had a more positive take on where things stand with him and the team.

The wideout called the Bears “an exciting and dynamic team” that he thinks is moving in a much better direction than the one they were on last year.

“I truly believe that this year from last year will be a night and day difference ,” Claypool said. “Fans will be loving next year. I’m excited. Obviously, with the additions we had in the offseason, but also being able to stack that knowledge from last season, all those learning and those growth spurts that we had to go through, I think it’s going to be great.”

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said last month that Claypool is in a better place after having time to settle into the team and that should serve him well come training camp. The wideout is in the final year of his contract, so there’s plenty riding on turnarounds for him individually and for the team.