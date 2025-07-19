 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Chiefs agree to terms with second-round pick Omarr Norman-Lott

  
Published July 19, 2025 04:53 PM

The Chiefs have agreed to terms with their second-round pick.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kansas City and No. 63 overall selection Omarr Norman-Lott have come to terms on the defensive tackle’s four-year rookie contract.

Norman-Lott, 23, was the penultimate selection of the second round. He played his first three seasons of college ball at Arizona State before transferring to Tennessee in 2023 and playing the last two years there.

The Chiefs’ rookies and veterans report to training camp on July 21.