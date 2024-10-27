 Skip navigation
Chiefs are the only team without a touchdown pass in October

  
October 27, 2024

The Chiefs have zero losses. In October, they’re also the only NFL team without a touchdown pass.

It’s an amazing stat. The lone unbeaten team is also the lone team to have not a single touchdown pass this month, despite the presence of the best quarterback in football.

In fairness to the other quarterbacks in football, Mahomes hasn’t been playing like his usual self. He has six touchdown passes and eight interceptions, with a passer rating of 82.5.

In fairness to the Chiefs, they’ve only played two games in October, thanks to the bye week. They’ll get one last chance to throw an October touchdown pass on Sunday, when they play in a stadium where they’ve never lost — either in the regular season or in the Super Bowl.