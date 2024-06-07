Chiefs’ BJ Thompson remains unconscious but stable after seizure and cardiac arrest

Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson was described as unconscious but in stable condition overnight after he suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest at the team facility.

Thompson’s agent, Chris Turnage, visited Thompson in the hospital and gave an update afterward.

“BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good. His family asks for your continued prayers,” Turnage told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Thompson was in a team meeting when he suffered the seizure. The Chiefs’ medical staff treated him immediately, and he was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The Chiefs canceled their Thursday practice. They will practice and have media availability on Friday.

Thompson was a fifth-round draft pick last year who played in one game as a rookie.