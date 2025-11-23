Chiefs G Trey Smith ruled out with ankle injury, Colts lead 17-9

Scoring hasn’t been easy for the Chiefs on Sunday and things aren’t going to get any easier with a key injury along the offensive line.

The Chiefs have ruled out right guard Trey Smith with an ankle injury.

Mike Caliendo has come in to replace Smith.

A Pro Bowler at right guard last season, Smith has been a critical piece along the offensive line for several years.

While Xavier Worthy appeared to have aggravated the ankle injury he’s been dealing with, he has stayed in the game.

The Colts have gotten off to a solid start in the second half, forcing a quick punt by the Chiefs before putting up a field goal to make the lead 17-9.