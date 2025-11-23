 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs G Trey Smith ruled out with ankle injury, Colts lead 17-9

  
Published November 23, 2025 02:56 PM

Scoring hasn’t been easy for the Chiefs on Sunday and things aren’t going to get any easier with a key injury along the offensive line.

The Chiefs have ruled out right guard Trey Smith with an ankle injury.

Mike Caliendo has come in to replace Smith.

A Pro Bowler at right guard last season, Smith has been a critical piece along the offensive line for several years.

While Xavier Worthy appeared to have aggravated the ankle injury he’s been dealing with, he has stayed in the game.

The Colts have gotten off to a solid start in the second half, forcing a quick punt by the Chiefs before putting up a field goal to make the lead 17-9.