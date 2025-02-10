Chiefs go three-and-out after interception

The Chiefs’ defense stopped a potential Eagles scoring drive with an interception at the 2-yard line. The Chiefs’ offense could do nothing after that.

Patrick Mahomes threw a two-yard pass, a five-yard pass and an incompletion, going three-and-out and generating nothing on offense, as the Chiefs have throughout this game.

Matt Araiza then got off a 54-yard punt that Cooper DeJean returned six yards, leaving the Eagles at the 43-yard line to start their next drive.

The Chiefs will again need their defense to step up in a game in which their offense has so far done nothing. It’s 7-0 Eagles with 12:37 to go before halftime.