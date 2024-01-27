Chiefs LB coach Brendan Daly interviewed for Giants defensive coordinator

Chiefs linebackers coach Brendan Daly is a candidate for the defensive coordinator job with the Giants.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Giants have interviewed Daly for the position. The Giants parted ways with Wink Martindale after the end of the regular season.

Daly coached the Chiefs defensive line for three years before taking on the linebackers role in 2022. He was an assistant with the Patriots from 2014-2018, so he has been part of five Super Bowl winners over the last 10 years. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was on the Patriots staff with Daly for a few of those years.

Daly also worked for current Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with the Rams and his first NFL coaching job came with the Vikings.