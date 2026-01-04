Seahawks take a 7-0 lead on 49ers

The Seahawks took the opening kickoff and went 66 yards in 12 plays, using 7:37 off the clock. They got nothing out of it.

The Seahawks had six plays in the red zone, including a 9-yard pass interference penalty on Deommodore Lenoir, who held wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That gave the Seahawks a first-and-goal from the 1.

Seattle came out in a two-tight-end set and ran play action. Running back Zach Charbonnet was open in the flat, but Sam Darnold didn’t pull the trigger.

Instead, 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune had his first career sack, dropping Darnold for an 11-yard loss.

The Seahawks faced a fourth down at the 4 and opted to go for it, and Darnold’s pass, intended for Cooper Kupp, had no chance.

Darnold went 3-for-4 for 31 yards on the opening drive, with Kenneth Walker catching one for 20 yards.

But the Seahawks defense held the 49ers to a three-and-out, setting them up with good field position. Rashid Shaheed returned the punt 10 yards to the 50, and the Seahawks got another 15 yards on Garret Wallow’s facemask penalty.

Three plays later, the Seahawks were in the end zone and out to a 7-0 lead.

Charbonnet ran 27 yards for the touchdown.

The Seahawks have outgained the 49ers, 92 to 7.