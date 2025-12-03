Chiefs place Josh Simmons on IR after successful wrist surgery

The Chiefs have made a roster move with injured left tackle Josh Simmons.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters during his Wednesday press conference that Simmons underwent successful surgery on his dislocated wrist and is being placed on injured reserve.

That means Simmons is out for at least the next four weeks.

The Chiefs currently have multiple injury issues along their offensive line, as right tackle Jawaan Taylor is also dealing with a triceps injury and left guard Trey Smith has ankle and back injuries. Neither Taylor nor Smith will practice on Wednesday.

If Taylor is not available, Wanya Morris will start at left tackle with Jaylon Moore slotting in at right tackle. Moore previously started at left tackle during Simmons’ absence from the team this season for a personal matter.

Kansas City defensive back Chris Roland-Wallace (back) also is not slated to practice on Wednesday.

As a corresponding move for Simmons going on IR, the Chiefs are signing Esa Pole to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.