Chiefs plan to connect with Jerick McKinnon after draft

  
Published April 20, 2023 09:52 AM

Running back Jerick McKinnon has not signed with anyone since becoming a free agent in March and a return to Kansas City for another season with the Chiefs remains a possibility.

That was the word from General Manager Brett Veach during a press conference on Wednesday. McKinnon spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and Veach said they’ll have a conversation about a third one after the draft wraps up next week.

“He’s certainly a guy that we love ,” Veach said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Jerick likes to take his time and make sure he’s ready to go. Once we get past next weekend, we’ll double up.”

McKinnon ran 72 times for 291 yards and a touchdown last season. Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La’Mical Perine are the current running backs for the Chiefs.