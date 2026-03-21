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Cam Skattebo apologizes for his comments about CTE, asthma

  
Published March 21, 2026 06:44 PM

Giants running back Cam Skattebo is eating not crayons but his words.

Skattebo has posted an apology on social media for his recent remarks regarding Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy and asthma. He dubbed CTE an “excuse,” and he called asthma “fake.”

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment,” Skattebo said, “which resulted in making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head trauma or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward.”

While Skattebo now calls his comments a “joke,” they didn’t come off that way. Regardless, he’s now predictably cleaning up the mess he made with his remarks.