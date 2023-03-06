 Skip navigation
Chiefs plan to cut Frank Clark

  
Published March 6, 2023 11:00 AM
nbc_pft_kelcesnf_230306
March 6, 2023 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms critique Travis Kelce’s performance, after the TE hosted Saturday Night Live, and discuss how he has stayed true to his roots.

After four years in Kansas City, defensive end Frank Clark is on the way out.

The Chiefs plan to cut Clark after trying and failing to come to terms on a renegotiated contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That’s no surprise, given that Clark’s contract called for him to get a $20.5 million base salary, with nothing guaranteed. By cutting Clark the Chiefs save a whopping $21 million against the 2023 salary cap and move from slightly over the cap to well under.

Clark, who will turn 30 in June, had five sacks in 15 starts last season. He added 2.5 sacks in the postseason, giving him 13.5 sacks in his postseason career, the third-most in NFL history.