Chiefs re-sign LB Jack Cochrane

The Chiefs have struck a deal to hold onto linebacker Jack Cochrane.

They announced that they have re-signed Cochrane on Friday. No terms of the new contract have been announced.

Cochrane joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He has missed four regular season games since joining the team and has been a core special teams player throughout his time in Kansas City.

Cochrane has 62 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in his 64 regular season appearances. He has one tackle in seven postseason appearances, but missed the playoffs after the 2024 season while on injured reserve.