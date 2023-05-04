Chiefs reportedly will play consecutive years in Germany

Last year, Germany got the old GOAT. This year, and next year, Germany will be getting the new GOAT.

Via the Kansas City Star, the German newspaper Bild reports that the Chiefs will play in Germany not only in 2023 but also in 2024.

Per the report, they’ll host the Bears on November 12 or November 19 in Frankfurt -- and then in 2024 they’ll face the Panthers in Munich.

Last year’s Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Germany, featuring Tom Brady in his final (for now) season, was a rousing success. The league already is speaking openly about the possibility of creating a four-team European division.

If/when that happens, two would be in London. At least one of the other two would land in Germany. If not both.