Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs reportedly will play consecutive years in Germany

  
Published May 4, 2023 05:25 AM
nbc_pft_veachonchrisjones_230502
May 2, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how Patrick Mahomes' contract could play a role in Chris Jones’ move to seek an extension.

Last year, Germany got the old GOAT. This year, and next year, Germany will be getting the new GOAT.

Via the Kansas City Star, the German newspaper Bild reports that the Chiefs will play in Germany not only in 2023 but also in 2024.

Per the report, they’ll host the Bears on November 12 or November 19 in Frankfurt -- and then in 2024 they’ll face the Panthers in Munich.

Last year’s Seahawks-Buccaneers game in Germany, featuring Tom Brady in his final (for now) season, was a rousing success. The league already is speaking openly about the possibility of creating a four-team European division.

If/when that happens, two would be in London. At least one of the other two would land in Germany. If not both.