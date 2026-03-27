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Report: Saints held pre-draft workout with Zachariah Branch

  
Published March 27, 2026 11:41 AM

The Saints have taken a close look at one of the more explosive players in the 2026 draft class.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, New Orleans recently held a private workout with former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch.

Yates notes Branch’s workout with New Orleans included some punt return work.

Branch, 21, spent the 2025 season with the Bulldogs after a pair of years at USC. He led the SEC with 81 catches last year, going for 811 yards receiving with six touchdowns. He also returned 15 punts, averaging 12.0 yards on each.

As a Freshman for USC in 2023, Branch led the nation with a 20.8-yard average on 16 punt returns, with one going for a touchdown. He also averaged 18.4 yards per kick return, bringing one back for a TD as well.

He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the scouting combine.

In his 37 career college games, Branch caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards with nine touchdowns.