Bills re-sign Damar Hamlin

Safety Damar Hamlin is staying in Buffalo.

The Bills announced on Friday that they have re-signed Hamlin to a one-year deal. It’s the second straight offseason that has seen Hamlin opt for a new one-year deal with the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2021.

Hamlin’s 2025 season was cut short by a pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve after five games. Hamlin was a reserve in those appearances after serving as a starter in the secondary during the 2024 season.

Hamlin was also a starter in December 2022 when he went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored by medical personnel on the field and he was later determined to have suffered commotio cardis, a condition that occurs when the cardiac rhythm is interrupted by a severe blow to the chest.

Hamlin was able to return to play five games during the 2023 season and will now begin preparations for his sixth season on the Buffalo defense.