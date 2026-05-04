Lawrence Taylor released from New Jersey hospital

Doctors have released Lawrence Taylor from the hospital, sending him home to continue his recovery from pancreatitis. TMZ Sports reports the Hall of Fame linebacker was discharged late last week.

Taylor, 67, was hospitalized in New Jersey on April 23 with what first was announced as a non-life-threatening stomach issue. TMZ Sports later reported that Taylor was dealing with pancreatitis.

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas.

Taylor played for the Giants from 1981-93, winning two Super Bowl rings. The team retired his No. 56, and he earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.