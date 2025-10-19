Chiefs score TDs on all three possessions, lead Raiders 21-0 at halftime

Rashee Rice is back, and the Chiefs are making it look easy against the Raiders.

Kansas City has had three long possessions and scored touchdowns on each of them, taking a 21-0 lead over Las Vegas into halftime.

Rice has made an impact, catching the first and third touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes. The first came on a pop pass, with Rice going 2 yards for his first touchdown since Week 3 of last season. Then Rice capped Kansas City’s final drive of the first half with a 3-yard touchdown reception.

It’s the first multi-touchdown game of Rice’s career. He has six receptions for 36 yards.

Kansas City’s touchdown drives went nine plays for 92 yards, 17 plays for 84 yards, and 16 plays for 94 yards. The Chiefs are leading time of possession 20:48 to 9:12.

The Chiefs ran 42 plays to the Raiders’ 14. Kansas City has 21 first downs to Las Vegas’ two. The Chiefs are 5-of-6 on third down while the Raiders are 0-of-3.

Mahomes was terrific in the first two quarters, completing 18-of-24 passes for 206 yards for three touchdowns — good for a 139.9 passer rating. He also leads the team with 28 yards on four carries. Isiah Pacheco has 26 yards on eight carries and Kareem Hunt has four carries for 18 yards.

On the other side, it was three quick punts for Las Vegas and then a short run to the end of the half. Geno Smith is 6-of-8 for 31 yards. Ashton Jeanty had four carries for 19 yards.

Chiefs right guard Trey Smith is dealing with a back injury and is questionable to return. He was examined in the medical tent after Rashee Rice’s touchdown to cap Kansas City’s first drive. While he went back out for the start of the second possession, he had to exit again. Mike Caliendo entered the game at right guard for Smith.

According to the CBS broadcast, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is also dealing with a left knee issue. He was not on the field late in the first half.

Kansas City will have a chance to extend its lead in the third quarter, as the club will receive the second-half kickoff.