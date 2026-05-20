Chiefs sign fourth-round pick Jadon Canady

The Chiefs signed one of their draft picks on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that they have signed fourth-round pick Jadon Canady. The defensive back is the second member of the team’s draft class to agree to their four-year rookie deal.

Canady played at Tulane and Ole Miss before transferring to Oregon for the 2025 season. He started 13 times for the Ducks and compiled 39 tackles, two interceptions, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble last year.

Canady joins a Chiefs cornerback corps that underwent major changes this offseason and he should factor into the mix for playing time in the slot to open his career in Kansas City.