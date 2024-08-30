 Skip navigation
Chiefs sign Samaje Perine

  
Published August 30, 2024 03:41 PM

Word that running back Samaje Perine and the Chiefs had agreed to a deal surfaced after he was released by the Broncos earlier this week and the deal is now official.

The Chiefs announced that they have signed Perine to their 53-man roster on Friday. Cornerback Eric Scott was waived in a corresponding move.

Perine spent last season with the Broncos and he spent the previous three-plus seasons with the Bengals. The veteran back has also played for Miami and Washington and has 454 carries for 1,830 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. He also caught 50 passes in Denver last year and could be slated for a passing down role in a Kansas City backfield that also features Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Chiefs also formally announced that quarterback Bailey Zappe has signed to the practice squad. Cornerback Nic Jones will be joining the practice squad as well.