Chiefs take 7-0 lead with Jerick McKinnon touchdown pass

Jerick McKinnon entered Sunday’s game with one passing attempt — way back in 2016.

The Chiefs running back now has two throws, one completion, and one touchdown.

Kansas City used its signature creativity inside the 5-yard line for a scoring play to take a 7-0 lead over New England.

On first-and-goal, McKinnon received a direct snap, faked a handoff to quarterback Patrick Mahomes — who was lined up next to him — and then tossed a forward pitch to Rashee Rice, who took it to the end zone for a 4-yard passing touchdown.

For Rice, it’s his seventh touchdown of the season.

The Chiefs got into Patriots territory with a 48-yard screen to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Starting in place of an injured Isiah Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire was able to evade a tackle on the sideline to gain several extra yards before finally being tackled at the New England 15.

Both the Chiefs and Patriots have missed a field goal. Kansas City’s Harrison Butker missed his first kick of the year on his team’s opening drive, sending a 39-yard attempt wide right. Patriots kicker Chad Ryland hooked a 41-yard attempt wide left.