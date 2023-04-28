Chiefs trade up to No. 55, draft Rashee Rice

With the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs got Patrick Mahomes another receiver.

The Chiefs have selected SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th pick. Rice made a visit to the Chiefs before the draft, and there had been quite a bit of speculation that he could be a player they’d target in the second round.

To get Rice the Chiefs traded up to No. 55, sending the 63rd, 122nd and 249th picks to Detroit in exchange for the 55th and 194th picks.

Rice earned a reputation at SMU as a tough receiver over the middle, and now he’ll try to earn playing time on the NFL’s best team.